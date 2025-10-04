Saturday, October 04, 2025

Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to maritime cooperation with small island states

She expressed Bangladesh’s keen interest in partnering with SIDS on growth, security, and climate resilience

Bangladesh High Commission in London. Photo : collected
Update : 04 Oct 2025, 12:19 PM

High Commissioners and Ambassadors from the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) group participated in a special program hosted by Abida Islam, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK and Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), at the Bangladesh High Commission in London.

During the event, High Commissioner Abida Islam underlined Bangladesh's enduring commitment as a maritime nation and emphasized the importance of collective action to address global maritime and climate challenges, according to a message received here.

She expressed Bangladesh's keen interest in working closely with SIDS member countries to advance shared goals in economic growth, maritime security, and climate resilience.

The program provided an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation between Bangladesh and the SIDS group within the IMO framework.

Participants commended Bangladesh's proactive engagement in promoting sustainable maritime governance and its leadership role in regional and global maritime affairs.

Such initiatives reflect Bangladesh's growing role in international maritime diplomacy and its commitment to fostering equitable cooperation among developing and climate-vulnerable nations.

Bangladesh High Commission in LondonInternational Maritime Organization (IMO)
