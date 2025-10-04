Sakhawat discusses ship recycling, climate plans with IMO chief in Dubai

Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain met International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez in Dubai on Wednesday to discuss Bangladesh’s progress in sustainable ship recycling and climate-related initiatives, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

During the meeting, Dr Sakhawat highlighted measures Bangladesh has taken to ensure environmentally sound technology, worker safety, and compliance with international standards in ship recycling. He also noted that scholarships are being offered to students from the Caribbean, Africa, and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in Bangladesh’s marine academies, a move widely appreciated in the global maritime sector.

The IMO secretary-general said a draft of the ‘IMO Net Zero Framework’ has been prepared and implemented in April 2025. The framework will guide efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping and address climate change. It is expected to be tabled for approval at a vote during the upcoming special session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) in October. He sought Bangladesh’s support in this regard.

Sakhawat reiterated Bangladesh’s alignment with global climate and shipping initiatives but said the country will announce its official stance only after assessing the potential impact on its economy, trade, and ship recycling industry.

He also requested the IMO and its member states’ support for Bangladesh’s candidature in category C for the IMO Council Elections (2026–27).

The IMO secretary-general acknowledged Bangladesh’s significant role in global maritime activities and assured continued technical assistance for the country’s ship recycling sector. Both sides expressed optimism about strengthening future cooperation.