Sunday, May 12, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Minister: Saudi Arabia inquires about progress of passport renewal of Rohingyas who went there in 1973-74

  • Saudi government send back people if they do not have valid documents
  • Laid emphasis on the safe return of the Rohingyas to their homeland
File image of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 12 May 2024, 05:19 PM

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) wanted to know the progress of efforts in renewing the passports of the Rohingyas who went to the KSA back in 1973-74 with Bangladeshi passports.

Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Dawood discussed the issue with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan during a bilateral meeting at a city hotel on Sunday.

“Many years ago – back in 1973-74, some Rohingyas went to Saudi Arabia. The exact number is unknown to us. They (Saudi side) had informed us that the number is 69,000. It could be more or less,” Khan told reporters after the meeting.

He said a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the KSA that they will not send them back to Bangladesh but their passports need to be renewed.

“He (Saudi deputy minister) has come here to see whether we are going slow somewhere, whether we are facing any problems and whether there are any loopholes,” said the home minister.

He said the passport information will remain unchanged, and only those will be renewed.

As per the Saudi government laws, they send back people if they do not have valid documents.

“We have discussed many other issues,” said the home minister, adding that ways of extending cooperation for enhancing the capacity of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and police were also discussed.

He said they also discussed ways to enhance understanding in terms of security cooperation.

The home minister said they also discussed the Rohingya crisis. “They always work sincerely on the Rohingya issue.”

They laid emphasis on the safe return of the Rohingyas to their homeland as soon as possible.

Topics:

Asaduzzaman KhanKingdom Saudi Arabia (KSA)
Read More

Home Minister announces operation against KNF in Bandarban

Home Minister: Myanmar soldiers to be sent back within a day or two

Home Minister urges city mayors to ensure traffic police rest

Indian envoy emphasizes continuing existing relations

Home Minister: No info on any sabotage plan on election day

Home Minister warns non-cooperation protesters about consequences

Latest News

PM invites Italian investment in Bangladesh's economic zones

34 dead and 16 missing in Indonesia floods

IUBAT observes founder Prof M Alimullah Miyan’s seventh death anniversary

Lift malfunction leads to patient’s death in Gazipur hospital

Mangoes arriving in Rajshahi markets on Wednesday

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x