First Bangladeshi hajj flight leaves for Jeddah

  • Biman flight carrying 415 pilgrims
  • Minister notes govt’s preparations to ensure smooth trips
File photo of Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims. Photo: Collected
Update : 09 May 2024, 12:22 PM

The first dedicated hajj flight of Biman departed from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with 415 pilgrims on Thursday morning.

Religious Affairs Minister Md Faridul Haque Khan, speaking at the inauguration ceremony, noted the government's preparations to ensure smooth journeys for pilgrims travelling to and from Saudi Arabia for the annual Islamic pilgrimage. 

This year 85,257 Bangladeshis will be able to undertake the hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, the holiest city for Muslims.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has scheduled 117 pre-hajj flights between May 9 and June 10, capable of transporting 45,525 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. 

Return hajj flights from Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh are set to commence on June 20. 

The date for this year's hajj is anticipated to be June 16, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Saudi Arabia Hajj
