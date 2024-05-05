Dhaka demands accountability for Israel's actions in Gaza

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has called for an immediate cessation of conflict in Palestine, ensuring humanitarian access and holding Israel accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"We, the members of the OIC, should be part of a multi-tracked international engagement to end the Gaza crisis," he said on Saturday while speaking at the 15th Islamic Summit Conference titled "Strengthening Unity and Solidarity Through Dialogue For Sustainable Development" in Banjul, The Gambia.

Bangladesh along with a few other countries has requested the International Criminal Court for an investigation into “the situation in the State of Palestine.”

"Accountability and punishment are mandatory so that once and for all the ongoing conflict in Gaza ends and people can start living peacefully in their own land," Hasan said while sharing six specific suggestions on behalf of Bangladesh.

He sought a solution to the Rohingya crisis through international intervention and implementation of the judgement of the ICJ.

The Rohingya crisis has entered its seventh year and Bangladesh is hosting the largest refugee camp in the world.

"It is our duty to assist in fulfilling the desire of these homeless people to return to their own country. As solution through the court is a long-term issue, we must keep the momentum going," said the foreign minister.

He appreciated the voluntary contribution and pledge of some countries and urged all member states to commit to contributing generously to this cause.

The minister said OIC should continue initiating dialogue with the governments and inter-governmental bodies like the UN, EU and other organizations to diffuse the elements instigating islamophobia and creating an environment of intolerance.

"Bangladesh is the largest contributor in force for peacekeeping, and we are ready to assist in this crucial area when the world is facing new conflicts and challenges," he said.

Hasan called for taking appropriate measures to implement the Trade Preferential System of the OIC, which will create further trade and investment opportunities for the member states.

Through increased intra-OIC trade "we will be able to resist unwarranted decisions of global blocs which are at times detrimental for our interest,” he mentioned.

"This is important for LDCs and middle-income countries, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing global financial instability," he said.

Hasan laid emphasis on working together in realizing the Sustainable Development Goals.

"We need to create a world free of hunger and poverty and ensure climate-resilient development," he said.

“The OIC is a platform where, as members of the Muslim Ummah we share our burdens and responsibilities.”

Hasan said it is through their concerted effort that they will be able to build an Ummah of shared peace and stability.