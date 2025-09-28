Sunday, September 28, 2025

Bangladesh reiterates call to end Israeli occupation at OIC meeting

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain reaffirmed Bangladesh's principled position on Palestine

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain attends the Annual Coordination Meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers, held on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA High-Level Week at UN Headquarters on September 26, 2025. Photo: Facebook/Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh
Update : 28 Sep 2025, 09:46 AM

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain has urged the international community to take urgent and decisive action to end the Israeli occupation and violence in Palestine, reiterating Bangladesh's steadfast support for the just cause of the Palestinian people.

He made the call while attending the Annual Coordination Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly High-Level Week at the UN Headquarters on Friday, according to a message received on Sunday.

In his statement, the adviser reaffirmed Bangladesh's principled position on the question of Palestine, stressing that lasting peace in the Middle East would remain elusive without justice and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine.

Highlighting Bangladesh's role in strengthening collective Islamic solidarity, Touhid underscored the country's contributions to the OIC's Ten-Year Programme of Action. 

He emphasized the need for effective reforms within the OIC, coupled with stronger resource mobilization and more implementation-oriented cooperation among member states.

The meeting served as a platform for OIC foreign ministers to coordinate their positions on issues of common concern, ranging from peace and security to development priorities.

Topics:

Israel-Palestine conflictMd Touhid Hossain
