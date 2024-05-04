Saturday, May 04, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
FM Hasan: Muslim unity can play crucial role in resolving Palestine crisis

  • Conveys Bangladesh’s support for the people of Palestine
  • Emphasizes the need for OIC member states to take tougher stance 
File Photo: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators call for a ceasefire in Gaza during a protest outside the White House in Washington, DC on April 2, 2024. Photo: AFP
Update : 04 May 2024, 04:02 PM

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, while on the sidelines of the preparatory meeting of the 15th OIC Summit, held bilateral discussions on Friday with the Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour.    

During the meeting, Mansour briefed on the current situation in Palestine and requested Bangladesh's unwavering support for Palestine in international forums, according to a media release on Saturday.

Hasan also informed about the deep support of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh for the Palestinian people.

He emphasized the need for OIC member states to take a united and tougher stance against Israel to permanently end Israeli aggression against the Palestinian population, said the release.

The foreign minister is leading the Bangladeshi delegation at the preparatory meeting of the 15th OIC Summit of Foreign Ministers.

Topics:

PalestineHasan Mahmud
