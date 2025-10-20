IUB to host International Conference on Economics, Business and Technology Management 2025

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) will host the International Conference on Economics, Business and Technology Management (ICEBTM 2025) on November 14-15, 2025, at The Westin Dhaka, focusing on “Sustainability Focused Industry Trends in Global Research.”

Organized by IUB’s School of Business and Entrepreneurship (SBE), the two-day conference will gather academics, researchers and industry leaders from Bangladesh and abroad to discuss current developments in economics, business and technology management.

The event will bring together over 300 participants from 12+ countries, including the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, and the UAE, featuring researchers, academics, industry leaders, and policymakers.

Keynote speakers include Prof Jonathan Liu, UK; Prof Rajah Rasiah, Malaysia; Prof Dr Maniam Kaliannan, Malaysia; Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, BRAC, Bangladesh; and Dr Ahmad Ahsan, Policy Research Institute, Bangladesh.

Industry leaders Dr Derek Westfall (Boeing, USA), Dr Ben Bvepfepfe (UK), Syed Nasim Manzur (Apex), ASM Mainuddin Monem (Abdul Monem Ltd), A Matin Chowdhury (New Asia Ltd), Abdul Hai Sarker (Dhaka Bank PLC), and Niaz Rahim (Rahimafrooz Bangladesh Ltd) will deliver special talks linking research with practice.

The conference features sessions on economics, entrepreneurship, green business, human resource management, technology management, and industry 4.0, alongside a PhD colloquium, poster presentations, and “Meet the Journal Editors” panels. Accepted papers will be published in Scopus-indexed journals and in the conference proceedings.

ICEBTM 2025 is supported by academic partners, including the University of Texas at Arlington, University of Malaya, University of Nottingham Malaysia, Universiti Tun Abdul Razak, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Shinawatra University, TIIKM, Australia International Collaborative Research Organisation, and corporate partners Apex, Guardian Life, New Asia, Dhaka Bank, Rahimafrooz, ACI, Brand Forum, and The Westin Dhaka.

Didar A Husain, chairman, Board of Trustees, IUB, is the Chief Patron of the conference. Prof M Tamim, vice chancellor, is the patron; Prof Dr Raisul Awal Mahmood, dean, SBE, IUB, is the Honorary General Chair; and Prof Dr Md Mamun Habib, head of the department of General Management, IUB, is the General Chair of the conference.

Registration for international and local participants remains open through the conference website www.icebtm.iub.edu.bd.