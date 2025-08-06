Urukku Bangladesh presents 'Reimagining Waste'

Urukku.Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Goethe-Institut Bangladesh and the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), proudly presents Reimagining Waste, an exhibition born from a three-month-long workshop exploring the possibilities hidden in discarded materials.

The Reimagining Waste workshop invited participants from diverse backgrounds to look at waste not as the end of an object’s life, but as the beginning of a new story.

Over the course of three months, participants experimented, played, and learned to see beyond the obvious — discovering new forms, functions, and meanings in what is often overlooked or thrown away.

The process encouraged sustainable thinking, hands-on craftsmanship, and a deep engagement with creativity as a tool for rethinking our environmental footprint.

The exhibition showcases the works created during the workshop, each piece carrying the memory of its past life and the imagination of its rebirth.

From functional designs to poetic installations, the works demonstrate how discarded materials can be transformed into objects of beauty, utility, and cultural resonance.

“We believe waste is not just a byproduct of our lives, but a reflection of how we see the world,” says Tarannum Nibir, founder of Urukku.Bangladesh.

“Through this workshop and exhibition, we hoped to challenge perceptions, inspire curiosity, and create a space where sustainability and creativity meet.”

Visitors to Reimagining Waste are invited to explore the power of rethinking, repurposing, and reimagining everyday materials and, in the process, to reconsider their own relationship with consumption and the environment.

Exhibition details (free and open for all)

Venue: Goethe Institut Bangladesh

Opening date: August 8, Friday (4pm to 9pm).

Special events: Poetry, violin by Maya, jamming session and performance by Betal.

Closing date: August 9, Saturday.

Visiting Hours: 11am to 9pm.

Urukku.Bangladesh continues to work at the intersection of art, design, and sustainability, exploring how creative practices can spark meaningful environmental change.