Algerian ambassador Dr Saidani visits AIUB

His Excellency Dr Abdelouahab Saidani, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Bangladesh, paid an official visit to the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) on Thursday.

The esteemed ambassador met with the university’s top leadership, including Nadia Anwar, founder member and chairman of the Board of Trustees; Ishtiaque Abedin, founder member of the Board of Trustees; Professor Dr Saiful Islam, vice chancellor, AIUB and Shania Mahia Abedin, member of the Board of Trustees, AIUB.

Also present during the meeting were Dr Md Abdur Rahman, pro-vice chancellor, AIUB; Prof Dr Nisar Ahmed, treasurer, AIUB; Group Captain (Retd) Dr Mohammad Zahidul Islam Khan, registrar, AIUB; and Dr SAM Manzur H Khan, proctor of AIUB.

AKM Sayedad Hossain, an official of the Embassy of Algeria in Dhaka, accompanied His Excellency throughout the visit. The visit featured fruitful discussions on fostering academic partnerships, collaborative research initiatives, and cultural exchange programs between Algerian institutions and AIUB.

Both parties expressed a strong interest in enhancing mutual cooperation in higher education, particularly in areas such as faculty exchange, student mobility, and joint research projects. This distinguished visit further underscored AIUB’s commitment to promoting academic excellence, global engagement, and cultural understanding through strategic international collaborations.