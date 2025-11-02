Algerian Embassy in Dhaka commemorates 71st anniversary of liberation revolution

The Embassy of Algeria in Bangladesh hosted a solemn and dignified ceremony to commemorate the 71st anniversary of the start of the glorious liberation revolution of November 1, 1954, marking a defining chapter in Algeria’s struggle for independence and human dignity.

The grand event, held at Le Méridien Dhaka, brought together a distinguished assembly of high-ranking government and military officials, senior Islamic scholars, civil society representatives, prominent business leaders, members of the Chamber of Commerce, academics, think tank experts, leading journalists, cultural figures, and student leaders, said a press release issued on Sunday.

The program commenced with the national anthems of Algeria and Bangladesh, performed by the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP team, followed by one minute of silence in honor of Algeria’s martyrs.

The recitation of the Holy Quran was rendered by Alhaz Hafez Kari Mawlana Rofique Ahmad Osmani, secretary general of Bangladesh Kari Samity, and Surah Al-Fatiha was recited by Ms Sarah Ines Saidani, daughter of Dr Abdelouahab Saidani.

A solemn prayer was then offered by Anwarul Hoque, khatib of Gulshan Jame Mosque, invoking divine blessings for peace and prosperity.

Ambassador’s address: A legacy of courage and a message to generations

In his keynote speech, Dr Abdelouahab Saidani, ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Bangladesh, delivered a deeply moving address that resonated with pride and reverence.

He described the revolution of November 1, 1954, as “a timeless beacon of liberty, dignity, and justice that continues to illuminate the conscience of humankind.”

Dr Saidani highlighted that the revolution was far more than a political uprising — it was a moral and civilizational struggle for identity, justice, and human freedom. Paying heartfelt tribute to the 1.5 million martyrs who laid down their lives, the ambassador said that their sacrifices continue to define Algeria’s moral strength and inspire generations worldwide.

He emphasized that this year’s theme, “Message to Generations,” stands as a call to youth everywhere to uphold the values of unity, courage, and selflessness that shaped Algeria’s independence.

Dr Saidani also underlined Algeria’s commitment to peace, justice, and solidarity, affirming that the legacy of the revolution remains a guiding principle in Algeria’s foreign policy.

Reflecting on the deep-rooted ties between Algeria and Bangladesh, the ambassador proudly recalled that Algeria was the first Arab country to recognize Bangladesh’s independence, demonstrating a bond built on mutual respect and shared struggles for liberation.

He concluded, saying: “Our two peoples, born of sacrifice and courage, are united by the same unbreakable spirit of freedom.”

Chief guest’s remarks: Deepening bilateral cooperation and shared aspirations

The ambassador presented a traditional Bournous, a cherished Algerian garment symbolizing national pride, to the chief guest, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the government of Bangladesh for the ministries of power, energy, and mineral resources; road transport and bridges; and railways.

In his address, Fouzul Kabir Khan commended the heroic spirit of the Algerian revolution, describing it as “one of the most inspiring and victorious liberation movements in modern history.”

He noted that Algeria’s struggle for independence remains a powerful example of unity, perseverance, and patriotism, qualities that Bangladesh also embodies in its own history.

The chief guest highlighted the shared values of freedom, dignity, and resilience that bind the two nations, emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation in trade, energy, maritime development, education, and cultural exchange.

He reaffirmed Bangladesh’s strong commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Algeria, saying: “Our nations stand together — bound by friendship, strengthened by shared sacrifice, and driven by the common vision of a just and peaceful world.”

Adviser Fouzul extended his gratitude to the Algerian Embassy for hosting such a meaningful event, praising it as a “reflection of the enduring friendship and fraternity” between the two nations.

Cultural and ceremonial highlights

The ceremony continued with a speech by Ms Ilyna Saidani, daughter of the ambassador, who expressed pride in the revolution’s legacy from the perspective of the younger generation.

Engr MA Rashid, managing director of Karnafuly Ship Builders Ltd, also shared his reflections as a special guest, while Hafeez Mawlana Arif Bin Kamal delivered a stirring poem dedicated to Algeria’s martyrs.

A documentary titled “The Algerian Revolution and the New Algeria” was screened, offering a vivid depiction of Algeria’s historic struggle and national renewal.

The event concluded with audience reflections, a cake-cutting ceremony, and musical performances by Ms Anusha Rouf and the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP musical team, symbolizing the joy and unity of the occasion.

Enduring friendship and shared vision

The Embassy of Algeria reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the memory of the glorious revolution and to strengthening the brotherly ties between Algeria and Bangladesh.

The Embassy remains dedicated to promoting cooperation across all fields — political, economic, educational, and cultural — ensuring that the spirit of November 1, 1954, continues to inspire both nations in their shared journey toward peace, dignity, and prosperity.