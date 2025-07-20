Sunday, July 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Former Holy Cross College principals Gerty Abbas, Sister Joann Havelka honoured

At the memorial event, attendees recalled that the two educators were beacons of light in the field of education, inspiring generations

Former and current students and teachers of Holy Cross College in Dhaka recently gathered to pay tribute to two of the institution’s former principals. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 06:23 PM

Former and current students and teachers of Holy Cross College in Dhaka on Sunday gathered to pay tribute to two of the institution’s former principals, the late Gerty Abbas and Sister Joann Havelka.

The memorial program was held in the college auditorium in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

At the memorial event, attendees recalled that the two educators were beacons of light in the field of education, inspiring generations; they sowed the seeds of discipline, compassion and values among students.

Former and current students and teachers of Holy Cross College in Dhaka recently gathered to pay tribute to two of the institution’s former principals. Photo: Bangla Tribune

Their contributions and absence, speakers said, will be deeply felt by students and colleagues for a long time.

Founded in 1950, Holy Cross College saw Sister Joann Havelka serve as acting principal at various times between 1966 and 1971. She passed away on May 13.

Gerty Abbas served as principal from 1970 to 1972 and died on June 1 this year.

Former and current students and teachers of Holy Cross College in Dhaka recently gathered to pay tribute to two of the institution’s former principals. Photo: Bangla Tribune

The remembrance event was presided over by the current principal, Sister Shikha Gomes.

Students Anisa Tabassum Rumman and Arabi Afnan jointly conducted the event.

In addition to Principal Sister Shikha Gomes, others who shared memories and reflections included Director of Student Affairs Sister Pauline Gomes, alumna Nilufar Dastagir, former teacher Amy Gonsalves, and former student Ameenah Ahmed.

The program began with readings from four major religious texts. This was followed by the laying of floral tributes at portraits of the departed principals, and a one-minute silence in their honour.

Untitled design (1)

Speaking at the event, Sister Shikha Gomes said: “When we remember someone, we internalize their spirit. I have many memories of Sister Joann—she taught us so much. Although I never met Gerty Abbas in person, I have heard many stories about her. She found the Bangla language poetic. I am grateful to God for sending these two souls into the world.”

Sister Pauline Gomes said: “Gerty Abbas and Sister Joann were two extraordinary women. They loved Holy Cross until the end and enriched us with humanity and values. We feel their absence deeply.”

Former student Ameenah Ahmed said: “These two remarkable women were guiding lights in our lives. From them we learnt how to hold our heads high even during life’s most difficult moments. Holy Cross College is my second home. Whenever I feel low, I come back here. I hold deep love and respect for the teachers and students of this college.”

Topics:

memorial
Read More

Mirpur 1971 memorial under renovation, officials reject demolition claims

Pushkin Memorial Day held at Russian House in Dhaka

Memorial program held for Masud Al Mahadi Apu at DU

National Martyrs’ Memorial awaits Independence Day celebrations

‘The contribution of Kazi Shahid Ahmed cannot be forgotten’

Memorial to be held in honour of Kazi Shahid Ahmed on Friday

Latest News

Thousands in Morocco call for end to Gaza war

England to host next three WTC finals

Shishu Hospital board cancels appointment of 65 doctors

Pacquiao held to draw by Barrios in world title return

Curfew, Section 144 withdrawn in Gopalganj

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x