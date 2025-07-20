Former Holy Cross College principals Gerty Abbas, Sister Joann Havelka honoured

Former and current students and teachers of Holy Cross College in Dhaka on Sunday gathered to pay tribute to two of the institution’s former principals, the late Gerty Abbas and Sister Joann Havelka.

The memorial program was held in the college auditorium in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

At the memorial event, attendees recalled that the two educators were beacons of light in the field of education, inspiring generations; they sowed the seeds of discipline, compassion and values among students.

Their contributions and absence, speakers said, will be deeply felt by students and colleagues for a long time.

Founded in 1950, Holy Cross College saw Sister Joann Havelka serve as acting principal at various times between 1966 and 1971. She passed away on May 13.

Gerty Abbas served as principal from 1970 to 1972 and died on June 1 this year.

The remembrance event was presided over by the current principal, Sister Shikha Gomes.

Students Anisa Tabassum Rumman and Arabi Afnan jointly conducted the event.

In addition to Principal Sister Shikha Gomes, others who shared memories and reflections included Director of Student Affairs Sister Pauline Gomes, alumna Nilufar Dastagir, former teacher Amy Gonsalves, and former student Ameenah Ahmed.

The program began with readings from four major religious texts. This was followed by the laying of floral tributes at portraits of the departed principals, and a one-minute silence in their honour.

Speaking at the event, Sister Shikha Gomes said: “When we remember someone, we internalize their spirit. I have many memories of Sister Joann—she taught us so much. Although I never met Gerty Abbas in person, I have heard many stories about her. She found the Bangla language poetic. I am grateful to God for sending these two souls into the world.”

Sister Pauline Gomes said: “Gerty Abbas and Sister Joann were two extraordinary women. They loved Holy Cross until the end and enriched us with humanity and values. We feel their absence deeply.”

Former student Ameenah Ahmed said: “These two remarkable women were guiding lights in our lives. From them we learnt how to hold our heads high even during life’s most difficult moments. Holy Cross College is my second home. Whenever I feel low, I come back here. I hold deep love and respect for the teachers and students of this college.”