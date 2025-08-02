Milestone principal: Crash could have killed many more if 5 minutes earlier

At a memorial event held at Milestone School and College, Principal Captain (Retd) Jahangir Khan said the tragic aircraft accident could have claimed many more lives had it occurred just five minutes earlier.

“We pray for the forgiveness of the souls of the children we have lost,” said Captain (Retd) Jahangir Khan, principal of Milestone School and College, his voice choked with emotion. As he recalled the harrowing afternoon when a fighter jet crashed, he repeatedly wiped his tearful eyes.

On the morning of Saturday, a memorial and prayer ceremony was held at the permanent campus of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara.

Attendees prayed for the forgiveness of the departed souls and the recovery of the injured. Present at the event were relatives, colleagues, guardians, members of the administration, and concerned citizens, including those of the deceased students, teachers, and staff.

Principal Jahangir said: “The accident occurred between 1:12pm and 1:13pm. Had it taken place even at 1:04 or 1:05pm, many more lives would have been lost. After the school bell rings, it usually takes about 10 minutes for students to leave the premises.”

He added: “I usually remain within the school grounds during dismissal. But that day, I went inside at the call of the head teacher to interview two newly recruited teachers. I left the room at around 1:04pm. And just a few minutes later, the crash occurred. Had I not come out that day, I too might have died.”

He further said: “If anyone believes there was negligence at any point, I take full responsibility. If there is any complaint, you are free to judge. But I shall not shirk this responsibility.”

Principal Captain (Retd) Jahangir Khan also expressed gratitude for the prompt rescue efforts of the teachers and staff, saying: “I offer my deepest respect for your pain and hardship.”

At the memorial, Habibur Rahman, father of Jarif Hasan, a seventh-grade English medium student, said: “Apparently, Jarif did not want to go to school that day. His mother forced him. My boy was very lively, very friendly.” At this point, he broke down in tears. Many other guardians and teachers present were also unable to hold back their tears.

Among the deceased was Masuka Begum, an assistant teacher in the school’s Bangla medium. 85% of her body was burnt. Remembering her, colleagues said: “She could have run out of the room. But she did not leave the children behind. She stayed with them until the very end and gave her life.”

Khalilur Rahman, brother-in-law of Masuka Begum, said: “We rushed from Brahmanbaria as soon as we heard about the incident. We tried to contact her but found no trace. Later, we confirmed her identity at the hospital.”

Many guardians at the event said: “The Milestone incident has left a powerful message—not just for Uttara, but for educational institutions across the country—about the importance of love, awareness, and maximum preparedness.”

The memorial began with one minute of silence. The head teacher of the college, Khadija Akhter—who had called the principal into the interview room at the time of the incident—spoke at the event.