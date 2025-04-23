Mirpur 1971 memorial under renovation, officials reject demolition claims

The Public Works Department is working on the renovation and modernization of the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Memorial rather than demolishing it.

Meanwhile, several videos and photos claiming that the memorial’s history and the legacy of the martyrs are being erased have gone viral on social media.

Authorities at the Public Works Department have dismissed these claims, saying that they are false. The ongoing renovation work includes the restoration of the memorial’s walls, improvement of the drainage system and the construction of an auditorium, along with the overall modernization of the memorial.

The work is being carried out by the contractor, Kusholi Nirmata Limited. The construction project is expected to be completed by June.

According to sources at the Public Works Department, the modernization of the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Memorial Complex is being implemented under the “Modernization of Dhaka’s Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Memorial” project by the Mirpur Public Works Division.

The project includes the construction of a two-storey multipurpose building, modernization of the drainage system and the replacement of worn-out bricks and tiles in the main memorial’s front plaza. Other necessary renovation work is also being carried out.

However, no changes will be made to the original design of the memorial. The renovation, based on the existing design, started in November 2024 and is scheduled to be completed by June 2025. The contract value of the project is Tk11.73 crore.

On Wednesday afternoon, a visit to the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals Memorial site revealed that the right side of the memorial had been cordoned off with bamboo and tin for renovation work.

Nearby, the construction of a two-storey building is ongoing, with the structure already completed, though internal work is still underway.

Further along, work was observed on the demolition of the walls of the main memorial.

Mohammad Mithu, a labourer working at the site, said: “Although the wall looks polished from the outside, the bricks and cement inside have completely worn out. As a result, the bricks are coming loose with the slightest impact.”

He added: “About two-thirds of the work here was completed today. Hopefully, the entire wall can be dismantled within the next few days.”

The engineer in charge of the renovation work, Md Al Amin from Kusholi Nirmata Limited, spoke to the media, saying that the ongoing controversy about the memorial being demolished was false.

He assured that the renovation was being done in accordance with the original design.

He also explained that the drainage system was being upgraded to prevent water accumulation, which had been an issue in the past, and that an auditorium was being constructed as part of the modernization.

He added that Kusholi Nirmata hoped to complete the work by June, weather permitting.

Regarding the viral posts on social media, he said: “We’ve been working since November. Some Facebook posts claimed the memorial is being demolished, which isn’t true. It’s a renovation, not an erasure.”

He added: “Since its construction in 1972, only minor repairs have been done. The walls have deteriorated and are at risk of collapse, so we’re demolishing them for proper renovation.”

No comments were available from the executive engineer of the Public Works Department in Mirpur, but efforts to reach him are ongoing.

Meanwhile, local resident and engineer Rouf Uddin, who visited the memorial, said that the city corporation had been informed about various issues, including waterlogging, at the entrance of the site a long time ago.

“The work finally began last year. It feels good to see that an auditorium is being built here, along with improvements to the drainage system,” he added.

The Dhaka North City Corporation is responsible for the maintenance of the memorial. Speaking to a media outlet, Administrator Mohammad Ejaz said: “The memorial had not undergone renovation for a long time. The project had already been approved earlier. Renovation is now underway. The design is not being altered—everything is being preserved as it was.”