ULAB hosts KaleidoFest 2025 celebrating diversity, creativity

The KaleidoFest 2025, held on 23 and 24 April at the ULAB Permanent Campus, was a lively celebration of creativity, cultural diversity, and inclusion.

Organized by the ULAB Kaleidoscope Club, the two-day festival highlighted the artistic and cultural traditions of Bangladesh—with a special focus on ethnic communities —through cultural performances, stalls, and engaging activities.

The Kaleidoscope Club is managed by the Centre for Enterprise and Society (CES).

The first day of KaleidoFest 2025 began with a series of speeches by distinguished guests.

The opening speech was delivered by Lt Col Md Foyzul Islam (Retd), registrar of ULAB, who emphasized the importance of nurturing diversity and encouraged students to continue celebrating inclusivity through such vibrant festivals.

Sajid Amit, director of the CES, said that university events like KaleidoFest stimulate critical thinking, empathy, and intercultural understanding—values that CES also promotes in its mission.

Nujhat Jahan Khan, Adviser of the ULAB Kaleidoscope Club, expressed her pride in the students for organizing such a dynamic event.

She praised their dedication to representing the ethnic traditions, saying: “This initiative is not just about culture—it’s about respect, understanding, and unity.”

Rajarshi Chakma, a ULAB student said: “The goal of this festival is to present indigenous culture proudly. We must all work together to build harmony.”

Finally, Md Forhad Hossain Forid, president of the Kaleidoscope Club, shared his excitement and gratitude.

“This is the first time ULAB students experienced such a colorful and inclusive cultural festival. We are overwhelmed by the response and energy of everyone involved,” he said.

Students explored colorful stalls selling traditional ethnic food, handmade jewelry, accessories, face art, and paintings.

Stall owners shared their happiness about the festival’s inclusivity and the overwhelming response from attendees—particularly at the stall featuring artwork rooted in both Bengali and indigenous cultures.

A thrilling flashmob wowed the crowd, and the traditional "Jolkeli" event added a playful cultural highlight to the day.

The festivities concluded with a cheerful photo session that captured the vibrant spirit of the event.

On the second day students from several institutions including North South University, Bangladesh University of Textiles (Butex), Prime University, Bangladesh University, Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), and Notre Dame University participated with dance and music performances that represented their ethnic backgrounds.