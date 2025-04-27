ULAB hosts book talk by Dr Selim Jahan on Bangladesh economy

On Thursday, the Center for South Asian Studies (C-SAS), a research centre based at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), hosted a timely book talk at Bookworm Bangladesh, Shahabuddin Park, featuring eminent economist Dr Selim Jahan.

The event focused on Dr Jahan’s latest book, Bangladesh Economy: The Present and The Future.

The program began with opening remarks by Associate Professor Sajid Amit, director Interim of the Center for South Asian Studies (C-SAS).

He welcomed Dr Jahan and attendees reaffirmed ULAB’s commitment to fostering dialogue on pressing national issues, including governance, development, and inclusive policy making.

During the session, Dr Jahan addressed a range of critical challenges facing Bangladesh today from GDP growth figures to the country's upcoming graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

He emphasized the need for multidisciplinary research to tackle these complex issues and underscored the importance of ensuring equitable access to economic benefits such as education, infrastructure, and investment to promote inclusive development.

A vibrant Q&A followed, during which Dr Jahan actively engaged with the audience on contemporary socio-political challenges, governance priorities, and the economic reforms required to build a more just and inclusive future.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB, who also presented Dr Jahan with a token of appreciation on behalf of the university.