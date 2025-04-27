Monday, April 28, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

ULAB hosts book talk by Dr Selim Jahan on Bangladesh economy

The event focused on Dr Jahan’s latest book, Bangladesh Economy: The Present and The Future

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 28 Apr 2025, 11:50 AM

On Thursday, the Center for South Asian Studies (C-SAS), a research centre based at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB), hosted a timely book talk at Bookworm Bangladesh, Shahabuddin Park, featuring eminent economist Dr Selim Jahan.

The event focused on Dr Jahan’s latest book, Bangladesh Economy: The Present and The Future.

The program began with opening remarks by Associate Professor Sajid Amit, director Interim of the Center for South Asian Studies (C-SAS).

He welcomed Dr Jahan and attendees reaffirmed ULAB’s commitment to fostering dialogue on pressing national issues, including governance, development, and inclusive policy making.

During the session, Dr Jahan addressed a range of critical challenges facing Bangladesh today from GDP growth figures to the country's upcoming graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

He emphasized the need for multidisciplinary research to tackle these complex issues and underscored the importance of ensuring equitable access to economic benefits such as education, infrastructure, and investment to promote inclusive development.

A vibrant Q&A followed, during which Dr Jahan actively engaged with the audience on contemporary socio-political challenges, governance priorities, and the economic reforms required to build a more just and inclusive future.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB, who also presented Dr Jahan with a token of appreciation on behalf of the university.

Topics:

ULABBangladesh Economy
Read More

Shaping climate-resilient futures: ULAB hosts dialogue on green skills in Bangladesh

Yunus: Bangladesh committed to building inclusive, climate-resilient economy

ULAB signs MoU for conducting workshop series with Goethe Institute and Urukku

ULAB commemorates Independence Day with tribute to freedom fighters

Salehuddin: Gabbard remarks will not impact Bangladesh economy

ULAB bags runner up award at 10th student conference

Latest News

ICT sets May 25 for submitting probe report in Ashulia mass killing case

Standard Bank holds 48th board meeting

3 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Fires rage two days after Iran port blast killed 46

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x