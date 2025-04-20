IUB Theatre hosts Boishakhi Drama Festival 2025

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) Theatre hosted the Boishakhi Drama Festival 2025 on April 13-14, as part of the university-wide celebrations welcoming the Bangla New Year 1432.

Three renowned theatre groups – Jahangirnagar Theatre, Teerondaz Repertory and BotTala – and IUB Theatre staged four productions at the IUB Auditorium during the two-day festival.

The festival opened in the morning of April 13 with IUB Theatre’s 23rd production of Rabindranath Tagore’s Taasher Desh. It was directed by Shamim Sagar.

Earlier, the festival was inaugurated by Didar A Husain, chairman of IUB’s Board of Trustees; Prof M Tamim, vice chancellor; Prof Daniel W Lund, pro vice chancellor; Prof Bokhtiar Ahmed, dean of the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences; and Dr Zakir Hossain Raju, head of the Department of Media and Communication.

The ceremony was hosted by Momtaz Parvin, lecturer, Department of Media and Communication and Club Coordinator of IUB Theatre.

Taasher Desh featured student performers Md Basitullah Khan, Sowhardra Paul, Md Touhidul Islam Ankur, Abdullah Al Mahin Siam, Jeba Tahsin, Anika Bushra Shoshee, Anika Fyruse, Samia Reza Maisha, Nuzhat Tabassum, Sadia Afrin Orna, SM Shakil Amin, Sadia Islam Mou, Sami Binte Khair Nuhin, Kiran Sarkar Jui, and Sukanya Salsabil Khan.

Music was directed by Rishad Hasan Promit.

Production was managed by Md Ashraful Karim Chowdhury, Sowhardra Paul, Md Basitullah Khan, and Md Touhidul Islam Ankur.

In the afternoon of April 13, Jahangirnagar Theatre staged its 113th production, Ditiyo Mrittur Agey, which was written and directed by Mahfuzul Islam Megh.

On Monday, Teerondaz Repertory staged Konthonalite Shurjo, which was authored by Mohit Chattopadhyay and directed by Deepak Suman.

Later in the afternoon, BotTala staged Khona, written by Dr Samina Luthfa Nitra and directed by Mohammad Ali Haider.

On Saturday evening, IUB Theatre staged a second show of Taasher Desh at the main auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.