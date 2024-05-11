IRRI, BMDA collaborate to advance sustainable agriculture in Bangladesh

The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and the Bangladesh Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) convened a joint knowledge-sharing workshop on May 9 in Rajshahi aimed at enhancing water use efficiency in rice production through prepaid irrigation cards and promoting alternate wetting and drying (AWD) technology.

The workshop brought together over 230 experts and practitioners from various government organizations, academic institutions, non-profits, and community-based organizations to discuss strategies for making rice farming more sustainable, particularly in the Barind areas of Bangladesh.

Dr Humnath Bhandari, country representative for IRRI in Bangladesh, emphasized the need for innovative solutions to address climate change challenges in agriculture, citing the combination of AWD with BMDA's prepaid irrigation cards as a transformative approach.

Begum Akhter Jahan, chairperson of BMDA, highlighted the organization's commitment to increasing food supply while preserving the environment through water-saving technologies.

She underscored the potential of the AWD method, known for saving 15-30% of water, fuel, and expenses, to significantly enhance water use efficiency in rice production in the Barind region.

The workshop discussed key findings from research on AWD technology, emphasizing its effectiveness when farmers pay by the hour to pump groundwater for irrigation.

Data collected from the research will inform efforts to prioritize the implementation of AWD practices in different regions of Bangladesh, focusing on areas where financial incentives make it profitable for farmers to adopt AWD practices.

The collaborative project between IRRI and Tufts University, USA, aims to scale up AWD technology for rice production in Bangladesh, providing evidence-based support for government extension and training efforts.

The ultimate goal is to ensure the sustainability of rice farming and food security in the face of climate change challenges.

As Bangladesh grapples with the impacts of climate change and increasing heatwaves, initiatives like AWD offer promising solutions to conserve resources and promote resilient agricultural practices.

The workshop concluded with a commitment to further collaboration and action towards advancing sustainable agriculture in Bangladesh, focusing on promoting AWD technology and water conservation practices.