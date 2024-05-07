NeXTor concludes with a triumphant finish

East-West University Investment and Finance Club organized 1st time ever in Bangladesh an inter-university capital market-based real-time investment competition called "NeXTor"- Next Generation Investors.

This event is sponsored by City Brokerage Ltd and powered by Education Hub.

The competition commenced on February 22, witnessing the enthusiastic registration of 732 undergraduates from 22 universities nationwide, forming 244 teams.

The purpose of the competition was to educate undergraduate students about capital market investing techniques and factors that need to be considered before making an investment decision.

Through this event, students learned investment knowledge, strategic investment skills, and stock market trading mechanisms by participating in the mentioned competition.

Leo Vashkor Dewri, the EWU Investment and Finance Club moderator, came up with the idea for this event.

The competition ended with a closing and prize-giving ceremony on Sunday.

Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, as the chief guest.

The program chair was Professor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and founder and vice-chancellor of East West University.

Professor Shams Rahman, vice chancellor of East West University, as a guest of honour, and Misbah Uddin Affan Yusuf, managing director and CEO of City Brokerage Limited, attended as a special guest.

At the end, the club moderator Leo Vashkor Dewri presented the closing remarks and a vote of thanks to all participants, sponsors, and partners of the events.

Team Dumb Money from the University of Dhaka emerged as the champions of the NeXTor final round, followed by Team Quintessential from Bangladesh University of Professionals as the first runner-up and Team Arctic Wolves from North South University as the second runner-up respectively.

The winners were awarded prizes worth Tk2,00,000 from City Brokerage Ltd, along with winners' trophy, certificates, and internship facilities at the City Brokerage Limited.

NeXTor embodies the East West University Investment and Finance Club's commitment to nurturing academic and professional excellence. Through this event, participants embark on a transformative journey, enhancing their investment skills and paving the way for future success.