Bangladesh wins 3 medals at International Biology Olympiad

At the 36th International Biology Olympiad (IBO), held in the Philippines, the Bangladesh team earned three bronze medals.

The bronze medalists are Ariz Anas from South Point School and College, Farabid Bin Faisal from Mastermind English Medium School and Ha-Mim Rahman from Notre Dame College.

Alongside these three students, Marjan Afroze from Rajuk Uttara Model College was also a member of the team.

The team was led by Professor Rakha Hari Sarker, president of the Central Committee of the Bangladesh Biology Olympiad and Professor Mrityunjay Kundu, a member of the presidium.

The 36th edition of the International Biology Olympiad was held in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, from July 20 to Sunday.

Although the event was scheduled to conclude on Sunday, the results were announced a day earlier.

Prior to the international competition, ten regional festivals were held across the country from May 16 to 24 to form the national team.

Approximately 8,500 students participated in these regional events.

Winners of the regional rounds advanced to the national festival, which was held on May 31 and attended by 1,190 students.

The top performers were then invited to the National Residential BioCamp, from which the best four candidates were selected for the International Biology Olympiad.

The final selection round took place on June 19 at Daffodil International University.

The Bangladesh Biology Olympiad Committee organized the national-level program under the banner of the Bangladesh Biology Olympiad (BDBO).

The National Institute of Biotechnology and Daffodil International University provided training support, while Lab Bangla offered technical assistance.

Additionally, Kishor Alo served as the magazine partner, alongside the monthly science publication Biggan Chinta.