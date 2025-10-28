Miller tells CA Yunus: EU to send election observer team to Bangladesh

The European Union plans to send a large team of election observers to Bangladesh for the upcoming general election, the first such mission since 2008, said EU Ambassador Michael Miller.

Ambassador Miller announced during a meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on Tuesday.

He said the EU observer mission is yet to be formally confirmed, but could include between 150 and 200 members. Some observers are expected to arrive about six weeks before the election, while others may join a week before polling day.

“This would be the first time since 2008 that the EU is sending such a full-fledged election observer team to Bangladesh,” Ambassador Miller told the Chief Adviser, adding that the EU would also assist in deploying local election observers during the vote.

During the hour-long meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues, including governance and constitutional reforms, election preparations, judicial and labour reforms, trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and the EU, and the broader political process in the country.

Ambassador Miller praised the July National Charter, describing it as a “very important" document aimed at ensuring a smooth democratic transition.

He also commended the recently approved labour law reforms and initiatives to strengthen the independence of the judiciary, calling them ‘notable successes’.

“These are all important steps,” he said, emphasising the EU’s continued support for the Election Commission’s efforts to ensure free, fair and credible elections in February.

Miller described the upcoming polls as an ‘opportunity to reset the reputation of the country’.

The envoy also reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Bangladesh’s smooth graduation from a Least Developed Country (LDC) to a middle-income nation.

Both sides discussed ways to deepen trade and investment ties, including prospects for an economic partnership agreement and exploring new opportunities in aviation and shipping.

They also agreed to work more closely on tackling human trafficking and illegal migration.

The chief adviser said Bangladesh is expected to sign an agreement with global shipping giant A.P. Moller–Maersk for the development and management of the Laldia Terminal at Chattogram Port, according to the Chief Adviser’s press wing.

Ambassador Miller noted that the Danish company plans to invest around $800 million to develop Laldia into one of the top terminals in the region.

The two sides also discussed the election environment, candidate eligibility and ensuring due process to uphold human rights ahead of the vote.