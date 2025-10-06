Tuesday, October 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Medical admission test to be held on Dec 12

Bangladesh has a total of 38 public medical colleges with 5,380 seats and 67 private colleges having 6,293 seats

Medical admission test. Photo: BSS
Update : 06 Oct 2025, 10:59 PM

The admission test for the 2025–26 academic sessions for government and private medical colleges across the country will be held on December 12.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, Professor Dr Nazmul Islam, director general of the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) told BSS. 

“The date of the medical admission test has been finalized and preparations are underway. Application process and other related matters will be finalized soon and announced promptly,” he said. 

He also mentioned that the marks distribution, number of seats, and other details will be discussed in the next meeting, after which an official notification will be issued without delay.

Bangladesh has 38 public medical colleges with 5,380 seats and 67 private colleges having 6,293 seats.

Topics:

Ministry of Health and Family WelfareMedical Admission Test
Read More

DGHS DG: 3,500 doctors to join health sector soon

Bangladesh’s first robotic rehabilitation centre opens at BMU Super Specialized Hospital

Nurjahan: EDCL to set up vaccine & anti-venom plant in Sirajdikhan

Gazette published for 1,757 more fighters injured during July Uprising

Yunus thanks foreign medical teams for treating jet crash victims

DGHS revises Milestone jet crash death toll to 29

Latest News

NCP to contest polls under Shapla symbol: Sarjis Alam

Inflation increases to 8.36% in September

UEFA approves European league games in US, Australia

Bulbul re-elected BCB president, Faruque vice-president

Election expenses exceed Ducsu’s annual budget threefold

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x