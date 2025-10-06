Medical admission test to be held on Dec 12

The admission test for the 2025–26 academic sessions for government and private medical colleges across the country will be held on December 12.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, Professor Dr Nazmul Islam, director general of the Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) told BSS.

“The date of the medical admission test has been finalized and preparations are underway. Application process and other related matters will be finalized soon and announced promptly,” he said.

He also mentioned that the marks distribution, number of seats, and other details will be discussed in the next meeting, after which an official notification will be issued without delay.

Bangladesh has 38 public medical colleges with 5,380 seats and 67 private colleges having 6,293 seats.