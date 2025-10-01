Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EC to hold talks with media on Monday

EC will meet electronic media at 10:30am and print/online media at 2:30pm on the same day

File photo of Election Commission building Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Oct 2025, 02:47 PM

As part of the ongoing dialogue ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, the Election Commission (EC) will hold discussions with journalists on Monday.

Assistant Director of EC's Public Relations Wing, Md Ashadul Haque, confirmed the information on Tuesday night.

He said the commission will meet with representatives of electronic media at 10:30am, followed by a meeting with print and online media journalists at 2:30pm on the same day.

Invitation letters have already been prepared and will be sent out shortly.

The dialogue, led by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, began on Sunday with discussions involving civil society members, intellectuals, and academics.

According to EC officials, the commission will meet with women representatives on Tuesday, followed by sessions with freedom fighters and political parties.

Topics:

JournalistBangladesh Election Commission (EC)National elections
Read More

Election observer NGO YIESA runs from a tin-shed

Shahin elected president, Abu Khalid general secretary of BAJF’s new committee

EC starts talks with stakeholders ahead of election

EC to launch dialogue with experts, civil society on Sunday

Bangladesh Labor Party secures EC registration with ‘pineapple’ symbol

CEC: Preparations going on in full swing for February polls

Latest News

Youth shot dead while asleep through window in Khulna

‘Golden fever’ grips Bangladesh as prices soar

Maha Navami Puja of Sharadiyo Durgotsab on Wednesday

Tamim pulls out of BCB polls amid turbulence

Chief of Bangladesh Air Force departs for Turkey

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x