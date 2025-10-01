EC to hold talks with media on Monday

As part of the ongoing dialogue ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election, the Election Commission (EC) will hold discussions with journalists on Monday.

Assistant Director of EC's Public Relations Wing, Md Ashadul Haque, confirmed the information on Tuesday night.

He said the commission will meet with representatives of electronic media at 10:30am, followed by a meeting with print and online media journalists at 2:30pm on the same day.

Invitation letters have already been prepared and will be sent out shortly.

The dialogue, led by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, began on Sunday with discussions involving civil society members, intellectuals, and academics.

According to EC officials, the commission will meet with women representatives on Tuesday, followed by sessions with freedom fighters and political parties.