Jucsu polls: JCD-backed panel demands fresh schedule for re-election

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD)-backed "Sadi–Baishakhi" panel has alleged widespread irregularities and fraud in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election held on September 11, calling the polls a “mockery” rather than a festival of democracy.

They demanded that the university authorities announce a fresh schedule for the re-election.

Vice President candidate Sheikh Sadi Hasan and General Secretary candidate Tanzila Hossain Boishakhi, along with other panel members, presented their allegations at a press conference held at the university cafeteria on Tuesday afternoon.

The panel said the long struggle of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal had been undermined by irregularities in the polls, which took place after 33 years.

They alleged that five of the eight panels boycotted the polls, two election commissioners resigned midway, and several teachers withdrew from the process. Many independent candidates also pulled out.

The candidates claimed that no voter list with photographs, transparent ballot boxes, or indelible ink were used, allowing scope for fake votes. Ballots lacked serial numbers and seals, raising further questions about transparency.

They also alleged ballot boxes were sent to centres the night before polling and extra ballots were supplied, paving the way for rigging. Ballot papers and OMR machines were reportedly procured from HR Soft BD, a little-known company, instead of a government press. The panel also claimed "an additional 3,000 ballots were printed."

The statement cited instances of ballot stuffing at Fazilatunnesa, Jahanara Imam, and Tajuddin halls. At Jahanara Imam Hall, leaflets of only two panels were placed inside booths, while ballots were found scattered on the floor at Fazilatunnesa Hall. The hall provost allegedly campaigned for a panel and barred female journalists from entering polling centres.

The panel further alleged that polling officers were not properly briefed on electoral rules, and agents initially faced denial of entry, followed by obstructions on polling day.

Citing examples, they said Rafique Jabbar Hall recorded 470 votes, but the total in one race stood at 513. The number of votes cast did not match the declared totals. Despite repeated appeals, the administration has not released CCTV footage or detailed voter lists.

In another case, Neela Aung Marma, a candidate from the Shampritir Oikkya Panel, was shown to have received zero votes despite many indigenous students being registered voters. In some halls, ballots did not carry candidate names, forcing voters to write them by hand.

The panel also alleged outsiders gathered around campus before and during polling. Dhaka-19 Jamaat candidate Maulana Afzal Hossain was reportedly seen at the Dairy Gate, though the university proctor denied knowledge of this.

Quoting reports published in Daily Samakal and other national media, they said cases were found where a voter discovered his ballot had already been cast, and polling officers admitted the irregularity. In one hall, 469 ballots were cast, but the results showed 509 votes.

“The dream of democratic transition has been shattered,” the JCD-backed panel said, urging the administration to take responsibility and ensure accountability. They demanded a fresh schedule and re-election under fair conditions.