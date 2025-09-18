Thursday, September 18, 2025

Newly elected Jucsu, hall parliament leaders sworn in

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by the university’s pro vice-chancellors (academic and administration), treasurer, election commission members, and others

Newly elected Jucsu leaders take oath at Jahangirnagar University’s Senate Hall on Thursday. September 18, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 18 Sep 2025, 08:20 PM

The newly elected leaders of Jahangirnagar University’s (JU) central student parliament (Jucsu) and hall parliaments took their oath on Thursday.

The ceremony was held at the university’s Senate Hall at 4:30pm, where Vice-Chancellor and Jucsu president Prof Dr Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan administered the oath.

At the event, the university’s proctor and election commission member secretary, Prof Rashidul Alam, said students’ demands would be conveyed to the administration through the representatives. He added: “We believe that with your cooperation, Jahangirnagar University can be transformed into a student- and teacher-friendly institution. We hope this only-residential university will soon become one of the top universities in Bangladesh.”

The ceremony was attended by the university’s pro vice-chancellors (academic and administration), treasurer, election commission members, and others.

Voting for the Jucsu election began on September 11 at 9am and continued until 5pm. Vote counting started at 9pm the same day, with results announced two days later on Saturday evening by the election commission.

Candidates from the ‘Coordinated Student Alliance’ panel, supported by Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, won a majority of posts, securing 20 out of 25 Jucsu positions, including general secretary (GS) and two joint general secretaries (AGS).

x