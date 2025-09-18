EC: Expats must register via app to vote in February election

Expatriate Bangladeshis must register through a mobile app – Postal VoteBD– within a specific timeframe to cast their votes in the upcoming national election from abroad through postal ballots.

Besides, the election officials who will be outside their voting places during the balloting hours will have to register through the same app to exercise their franchise through postal ballots from inside the country.

“We’re developing an app for expatriates, synchronizing their NID data (voting address). An expatriate requires downloading the app from App Store or Play Store on their cell phones to register for casting votes in the next election,” said Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed while talking to reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban on Thursday.

The app titled ‘Postal VoteBD' has not yet been launched. Expatriates will be able to access it using their NID data, he said.

“We have initiated a project to bring all such systems under one integrated platform, particularly targeting those living abroad. Our technical team is currently working on it,” Akhtar added.

Explaining the mechanism, he said the app will function like financial service applications, allowing voters to register with their NID. Once registration is complete, the app will automatically integrate the voter’s constituency information based on NID data, including their permanent and present addresses.

Expatriates will then have to provide their overseas address where they want to receive ballot papers. “At a specific time, which is yet to be determined as it depends on the election schedule, we will send the ballot paper to the expatriate’s given address,” he said.

Each postal ballot will be sent in a large envelope containing three smaller envelopes. Upon receiving it, the voter will find clear instructions. The ballot will not carry candidate names but only electoral symbols. Voters will mark their choice with a tick or cross beside the chosen symbol, seal the ballot paper in the designated envelope, and then put it into another envelope before mailing it back through the nearest post office or mailbox.

The Bangladesh Postal Department will ensure the delivery of ballots to the respective returning officers of the constituencies, as determined automatically through NID integration.

“The timeframe for registration and sending ballots is linked with the election schedule, candidate symbol allocation, and other related procedures. That’s why we cannot announce the exact dates right now,” the EC secretary said.