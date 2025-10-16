Fakhrul: No compromise on February election

Accusing a quarter of trying to create unrest by raising unnecessary issues like the proportional representation (PR) system, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said there will be no compromise on holding the next national election in February 2026.

“A certain quarter is bringing up various demands, including PR, only to create chaos in the country and delay or derail the election process. There will be no compromise over holding the next national election,” he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while addressing a views-exchange meeting with locals at the Dhanarhat Eidgah ground in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.

He alleged that a section was keeping Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus occupied with various demands in an attempt to obstruct the election process.

“A party is holding rallies and meetings about PR. Even if I don’t understand what PR really means, how will people understand it? That’s why I say, let’s stop arguing and focus on ensuring a fair and beautiful election in February,” Fakhrul said.

He added that the people of the country no longer want politics of conflict and violence as they prepare to cast their votes and make their decision in February.

Fakhrul said the next parliament, to be formed through people’s direct votes, will discuss and debate the various demands of different parties and resolve them.

He urged all political parties to avoid making non-election-related demands and to cooperate with the interim government so that the election can be held smoothly. “Let’s not create further division,” he said.

Calling upon voters to cast their ballots for BNP’s electoral symbol, the sheaf of paddy, Fakhrul said: “For the country’s development and democracy, I call upon you to vote for the sheaf of paddy.”

The BNP leader also recalled past political repression, alleging that during the Awami League government’s tenure, opposition leaders and activists were subjected to severe persecution.

He claimed that nearly 2,000 people were killed during the July–August mass uprising, while thousands of others were injured and faced various forms of repression.

Fakhrul said the BNP’s long struggle was aimed at restoring people’s right to vote. “For 15 years, we fought for one thing — our right to vote. I went to jail 11 times and spent three and a half years there for this reason,” he said.

He criticized the previous Awami League government for what he termed “midnight voting” in 2018 and “dummy elections” in 2024, saying the people were deprived of their voting rights.

Recalling BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s eviction from her cantonment house 15 years ago, Fakhrul said: “She cried that day and said the way she was forced out, one day the people would drive Hasina out of the country the same way.”

Referring to Khaleda Zia’s imprisonment, he said she was jailed for six years in a “false case” and repeatedly denied treatment abroad.

The BNP leader alleged that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina even remarked about throwing Khaleda off the Padma Bridge.

But after her release, Fakhrul said, Khaleda Zia told the people: “No revenge, no retaliation — we will win hearts with love.”

He said a government should treat all citizens equally, regardless of religion or party, but during the previous regime, “nothing happened without the Awami League.”

“The BNP’s 31-point reform plan aims to ensure that ‘no second Hasina’ can ever come to power. We want a democratic system, a neutral Election Commission and judiciary, and a welfare-oriented administration,” Fakhrul said.

Promising security for all communities, he added: “We’ll ensure the safety of our Hindu brothers, our mothers and sisters, and create employment for the youth.”

Fakhrul has been conducting mass campaigns for the third consecutive day in his constituency, reaching out to people across Thakurgaon ahead of the national election.