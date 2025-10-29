Wednesday, October 29, 2025

High-level meeting on election preparations held at Jamuna

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus speaks at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on October 29, 2025. Photo: PID
Update : 29 Oct 2025, 02:04 PM

A high-level meeting on election preparations was held at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting, said the Chief Adviser's Press Wing. 

...More to follow...

Muhammad YunusBangladesh Elections
