Friday, October 03, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Salahuddin: BNP to soon finalize candidates for election

Salahuddin has suggests interim government to file a case against Awami League in the ICT

File image of Salahuddin Ahmed. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 07:33 PM

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed on Friday said the party will soon give the “green signal” to a single candidate in each constituency for the upcoming national parliamentary election.

“The process of selecting BNP candidates for the next national election is underway. Very soon, a green signal will be given to the chosen candidate in each constituency,” he told reporters at his Gulshan residence while commenting on current political issues.

Salahuddin noted that BNP has multiple qualified candidates in every constituency, with some seats seeing as many as 10 to 12 aspirants. “We are systematically selecting candidates and will soon announce the single selected candidate for each constituency so they can begin working at the grassroots level,” he added.

The senior BNP leader also said election-focused public campaigns would be intensified nationwide.

On alliances with other political parties, he emphasised: “Apart from essential matters, no issue should be raised that could trigger a new crisis in national life.”

Highlighting the importance of political unity, Salahuddin said: “Despite internal differences, anti-fascist parties will remain united in protecting democracy.”

He also alleged that the Awami League “shows no remorse even after committing genocide and continues conspiring against the country,” and suggested that the interim government should file a case against the party in the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) Court.

Topics:

Bangladesh ElectionsBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)Salahuddin Ahmed
