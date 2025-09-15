Monday, September 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Candidate declared winner later loses after recount in Jucsu polls

Anyone wishing to file objections must submit written complaints to Jucsu president-the vice-chancellor, says the CEC

Results for Jucsu election were announced on Saturday. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 15 Sep 2025, 09:44 PM

A candidate initially declared winner in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election later lost his post after a recount, exposing discrepancies that have raised questions about the polls’ transparency.

At Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall, Ashraful Islam was first announced elected as dining and canteen secretary but was later informed by hall provost Prof Abdus Sattar Joy that he had actually secured 92 votes and lost. Earlier results had shown him with 132 votes against rivals Lutfur Rahman Rifat (129), Yusuf (125) and Abu Sayem (123), totaling 509 votes—though only 469 valid votes were cast.

Ashraful said: “According to the election commission’s announcement, I had won. Later it was said there was a mistake in counting. Even after so much time, such an error is extremely unfortunate.” Prof Sattar attributed the confusion to “English numbers being misread” during tallying.

In Maulana Bhashani Hall, Sampriti Unity Panel’s Nihla Aung Marma, contesting for executive member, received zero votes. Voter Relong Khumi said: “I myself voted for her, yet in the result she did not get even a single vote.”

At Jahanara Imam Hall, 242 votes were cast but the commission recorded 247. AGS candidates Lamia Jannat and Sadia Jannat each polled 113, but one of Lamia’s votes was cancelled for a tick mark straying outside the box. “An injustice has been done to me,” Lamia alleged. Returning officer Nasrin Khatun said the cancellation followed commission rules.

Chief Election Commissioner Prof Moniruzzaman said any counting errors were for returning officers to review. “The results that have come to us, we have announced those. Anyone with objections must submit them in writing to the Jucsu president, that is, the vice-chancellor,” he said.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jucsu election
Read More

Chhatra Dal eyes comeback after Ducsu, Jucsu defeats

Jucsu: Hall union results marred by discrepancies

'I want to repay trust of Jahangirnagar students'

Rizvi warns of rising ‘dangerous forces’ endangering democracy

Home adviser: Ducsu, Jucsu polls held peacefully with full law enforcement support

Jucsu elects VP, GS after 50-hour ballot marathon

Latest News

LR Global Bangladesh: Competitors colluding with certain media outlets to defame our reputation

Man, wife, son found dead in Narayanganj house

How the watermelon became a Palestinian protest symbol

Bangladeshi architect wins ARCASIA Awards for Architecture 2025

Construction of 3 bridges over Rampura canal inaugurated

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x