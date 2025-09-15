Candidate declared winner later loses after recount in Jucsu polls

A candidate initially declared winner in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election later lost his post after a recount, exposing discrepancies that have raised questions about the polls’ transparency.

At Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall, Ashraful Islam was first announced elected as dining and canteen secretary but was later informed by hall provost Prof Abdus Sattar Joy that he had actually secured 92 votes and lost. Earlier results had shown him with 132 votes against rivals Lutfur Rahman Rifat (129), Yusuf (125) and Abu Sayem (123), totaling 509 votes—though only 469 valid votes were cast.

Ashraful said: “According to the election commission’s announcement, I had won. Later it was said there was a mistake in counting. Even after so much time, such an error is extremely unfortunate.” Prof Sattar attributed the confusion to “English numbers being misread” during tallying.

In Maulana Bhashani Hall, Sampriti Unity Panel’s Nihla Aung Marma, contesting for executive member, received zero votes. Voter Relong Khumi said: “I myself voted for her, yet in the result she did not get even a single vote.”

At Jahanara Imam Hall, 242 votes were cast but the commission recorded 247. AGS candidates Lamia Jannat and Sadia Jannat each polled 113, but one of Lamia’s votes was cancelled for a tick mark straying outside the box. “An injustice has been done to me,” Lamia alleged. Returning officer Nasrin Khatun said the cancellation followed commission rules.

Chief Election Commissioner Prof Moniruzzaman said any counting errors were for returning officers to review. “The results that have come to us, we have announced those. Anyone with objections must submit them in writing to the Jucsu president, that is, the vice-chancellor,” he said.