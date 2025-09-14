EC holds hearings for 13 of 22 parties in preliminary selection

Ahead of the upcoming 13th general election, new political parties are rushing to secure registration with the Election Commission (EC) at the last moment. Of the 22 parties initially shortlisted, 13 participated in hearings held by the EC.

On Sunday, KM Ali Newaz, additional secretary of the EC, conducted the hearings at the Election Commission Bhaban in Agargaon, Dhaka.

He said: “We called the parties that passed the preliminary selection (22 in total). Many are present today, while others will have to come tomorrow.”

The parties that participated in the hearings include the Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist), Am Janatar Dal, Notun Bangladesh Party (NBP), Bangladesh Bekar Mukti Parishad, Jatiya Janata Party (Osmani), Moulik Bangla, Janatar Dal, Bangladesh Bekar Samaj, Jasad (Shahjahan Siraj), Forward Party, Bangladesher Communist Party, Bangladesh Justice and Development Party, and Bangladesh Ganotantrik Party.

As in previous instances, the EC invited applications for party registration ahead of the 13th national parliamentary election. A total of 143 new political parties applied for registration.

In the first phase, no party fulfilled all requirements, and the EC gave them time to correct deficiencies.

While 84 parties—including the National Citizen Party—responded, others did not. Of these 84, 62 parties submitted information to meet the requirements but still failed to fulfil all conditions.

Currently, field investigation reports are being reviewed for 22 parties, including the National Citizen Party. Due to some deficiencies in the information provided, the commission contacted the parties by phone on Saturday for clarifications, prompting their attendance, according to party leaders.

The parties for which investigations have been completed include the Forward Party, Am Janatar Dal, Bangladesh Ganotantrik Party (BGP), Bangladesh Reformist Party (BRP), Bangladesh Nezame Islam Party, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist), Moulik Bangla, Bangladesh Justice and Development Party, Jatiya Janata Party, Janatar Dal, Janata Party Bangladesh, Bangladesh Am Janagan Party, NCP, Bangladesh National League, Bhashani Janashakti Party, Bangladesh Bekar Mukti Parishad, Bangladesh Communist Party (Marxist), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad-Shahjahan Siraj), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Nezame Islam Party, Bangladesh Bekar Samaj (Babes), Bangladesh Solution Party, and Notun Bangladesh Party.

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker has already said that field investigation reports have been received, and following their review, registration could be finalised later this month.