Cucsu nomination paper distribution begins

  • The seventh Cucsu election is scheduled to be held on October 12
  • Nomination papers collection open until Tuesday, with submission by 3:30pm on Wednesday
Distribution of nomination papers for Cucsu and hall unions has started. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 04:25 PM

The distribution of nomination papers for the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (Cucsu) and hall unions has started.

On Sunday, from 9:30am, the nomination papers began to be distributed from the office of the Cucsu Election Commission.

The first to collect a nomination paper was Taiful Alam Farazi. He will contest for the position of sports and games secretary in the central union.

Taiful Alam Farazi is a student of the Department of Management in the 2018–19 academic session at Chittagong University. He is the captain of the university volleyball team and has also played as a member of the national volleyball team.

When asked, he said: “Since I am a sports person, I have decided to contest for this position. I will not run on behalf of any party, I will stand independently. I hope a platform like Cucsu will help me solve the problems of players. This is an opportunity to work properly for the welfare of athletes.”

Chief Election Commissioner Professor Dr Monir Uddin said: “In the morning, when we began distributing nomination papers, Taiful Alam Farazi collected one. A festive atmosphere has spread among students regarding the Cucsu election.”

It is to be noted that nomination papers can be collected until Tuesday, and the last time for submission is Wednesday at 3:30pm.

The seventh Cucsu election will be held on October 12.

Chittagong University (CU)
