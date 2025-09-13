Visually impaired student wins Jucsu hall union post unopposed

Visually impaired student Md Saddam Ali has been elected unopposed as an executive member of Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall union during the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections held on Thursday.

Saddam Ali, a student of the Department of Government and Politics, has become one of the first visually impaired students in the university’s history to be elected unopposed to a hall union post. His election has set a positive example for the political participation of students with disabilities at Jahangirnagar University.

Although the Jucsu Election Commission has yet to officially declare the results, relevant sources confirmed that Saddam Ali was elected unopposed as he was the sole candidate for the post.

Responding to his election, Md Saddam Ali said: “Taking part in this election was not merely about contesting, but rather a symbolic step towards establishing the rights of students with disabilities. Being elected unopposed is an honour for me, but it also carries great responsibility.”

He added: “I want to work towards fulfilling the basic needs of students in the hall, especially ensuring a quality canteen facility and an accessible environment. I believe this achievement will inspire other students with disabilities to step forward into leadership roles.”

Meanwhile, Md Mohsin, a student of the History department and candidate for a Jucsu executive member position, said: “We want to demonstrate that disability can never hinder one’s ability to lead. My aim is to help build a campus where every student’s voice matters and where they can equally participate in every stage of decision-making.”

He added: “Saddam Ali’s unopposed election is an inspiration for us, as it proves that the university community is recognizing the leadership of visually impaired students.”

Disability rights activists and students welcomed the development, describing Saddam Ali’s victory as more than a personal achievement, but also a symbol of inclusion and diversity in student politics at Jahangirnagar University.

Kabery Sultana, former vice-president of the Bangladesh Chhatra Union Jahangirnagar University unit and a disability rights activist, said: “In my six years at the university, I have rarely seen students with disabilities directly engaged in student politics. Among general students, there is a lack of awareness about disability, which often leads to neglecting the needs of students with disabilities—whether in inclusive education, safe road infrastructure, or quota policy.”

She added: “Today, when I see visually impaired students contesting and even winning in Jucsu and hall union elections, I believe they will finally be able to speak for themselves and find rightful solutions to their issues. This marks the beginning of a new horizon for Bangladesh’s education system and its future.”