One more Jucsu election commissioner resigns

Another member of the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) Election Commission, Dr Rezwana Karim Snigdha, resigned on Saturday, announcing her decision around 2pm.

Pro VC (Education) Dr M Mahfuzur Rahman confirmed the matter.

Her resignation came a day after Professor Mafruhi Sattar, another commission member, stepped down on Friday night in protest against the continuation of vote counting without addressing allegations raised during the Jucsu election.

The polls were held on Thursday, with voting taking place from 9am to 5pm across 21 halls of the university. On the eve of the election, candidates from leftist student organizations and Chhatra Dal alleged that the owner of the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) machine supplier was linked to Jamaat-e-Islami. Following the allegation, the Election Commission and university authorities decided to abandon OMR counting and tally votes manually instead.

Meanwhile, the Shibir-backed panel, Samanvito Shikkharthi Jote, countered the claim, arguing that the ballot-printing company itself was owned by a BNP leader.