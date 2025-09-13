Saturday, September 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jucsu vote counting to conclude by 2pm, results expected by 7pm on Saturday

Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed candidates are leading in 21 out of 25 posts

Ballot box at the polling centre. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 01:16 PM

Vote counting for Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) elections is expected to conclude by 2:30pm, with results likely to be announced around 7pm, Chief Election Commissioner Prof Maniruzzaman said on Saturday.

He added that the Election Commission has no role in cases where candidates boycott the polls. “Anyone can choose to boycott or participate; it is a democratic right,” he said.

Commenting on the resignation of Jucsu Election Commission member Prof Mafruhi Sattar, he said no formal resignation letter has been received, so there is no official information.

The Chief Election Commissioner also said that the counting process is being carried out according to Jucsu rules, not based on gains or losses.

As of 12:30pm on Saturday, vote counting had been completed in 19 out of 21 halls. The remaining two halls are Shahid Tajuddin Ahmad Hall and 21st Student Hall.

Based on the information received so far, Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed candidates are leading in 21 out of 25 posts, including General Secretary (GS) and Assistant General Secretary (AGS).

The race for Vice President (VP) is tight between an independent candidate and a Shibir-backed contender, with the independent candidate slightly ahead.

Apart from VP, Shibir-backed candidates are leading in the GS and AGS posts for both male and female positions.

Independent candidates are ahead in four posts: VP, Cultural Secretary, Social Welfare Secretary, and Sports Secretary.

Voting for the Jucsu election began on Thursday at 9am and ended at 5pm. Although 48 hours have passed since manual vote counting began, it has not yet concluded, though unofficial results from several halls have emerged.

Analysis of hall union results shows that independent candidates have won the most posts. Meanwhile, speculation continues over the central student council results, with students attempting to calculate various possible outcomes.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jucsu election
Read More

Jucsu polls: 32,000 ballots counted over 42hrs

Jucsu election enters third day as results still pending

JU teacher Jannatul Ferdous Soumita laid to rest in Pabna

Jucsu election enters second day amid delays and tensions

Jucsu Election Commission member resigns citing irregularities

Results expected late Friday as Jucsu election vote counting resumes

Latest News

Two district administration staff killed in Sunamganj-Sylhet highway crash

Early setback for Real Madrid as Rudiger out for three months

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka brace for high-stakes Asia Cup clash

Investigation ongoing into four High Court judges

Jucsu polls: 32,000 ballots counted over 42hrs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x