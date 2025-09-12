Friday, September 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jucsu Election Commission member resigns citing irregularities

'There was pressure on me to remain in my position, but I have decided to step down,' the member says

Professor Mohammad Mafruhi Sattar, a member of the Jucsu Election Commission, resigns citing widespread irregularities in the election process, at Jahangirnagar University on Friday night, September 12, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 10:33 PM

Professor Mohammad Mafruhi Sattar, a member of the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) Election Commission, resigned on Friday night, citing widespread irregularities throughout the Jucsu and hall union election process.

He announced his resignation around 9pm.

“I realized that there was no level playing field in this election. There was pressure on me to remain in my position, but I have decided to step down,” he said.

Professor Mafruhi Sattar is also a faculty member of the Pharmacy Department and serves as the president of the Jahangirnagar University branch of the Nationalist Teachers’ Forum.

Voting for the hall unions has been completed, and the central Jucsu vote counting is currently underway.

Chief Election Commissioner Professor Moniruzzaman said: “The number of polling officers has been increased for the central Jucsu vote counting. We expect to announce the results by tonight.”

The election recorded a total of 11,743 registered voters, with an approximate turnout of 67–68%. A total of 177 candidates contested for 25 central Jucsu posts, including nine candidates for vice-president (VP) and eight for general secretary (GS).

In the 10 female dormitories, 59 posts had no candidates, while 67 posts had only one candidate each, leaving only 24 posts contested. Among the 21 university halls, candidates in two halls were elected unopposed.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jucsu election
Read More

Jucsu election enters second day amid delays and tensions

Jucsu vote counting completed in 20 halls

Results expected late Friday as Jucsu election vote counting resumes

‘Unprecedented’ Jucsu election workload draws VC’s support for JU staff

Janaza of JU teacher Jannatul Ferdous held

Jucsu polls: Teacher’s death sparks call for OMR vote counting

Latest News

Khulna City Corporation announces 719.50C budget for FY26

Jucsu election enters second day amid delays and tensions

Recent series victory boosts Tigers ahead of SL clash

Real Madrid's Alonso: Those who deserve it will play

Jucsu vote counting completed in 20 halls

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x