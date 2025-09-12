Jucsu Election Commission member resigns citing irregularities

Professor Mohammad Mafruhi Sattar, a member of the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) Election Commission, resigned on Friday night, citing widespread irregularities throughout the Jucsu and hall union election process.

He announced his resignation around 9pm.

“I realized that there was no level playing field in this election. There was pressure on me to remain in my position, but I have decided to step down,” he said.

Professor Mafruhi Sattar is also a faculty member of the Pharmacy Department and serves as the president of the Jahangirnagar University branch of the Nationalist Teachers’ Forum.

Voting for the hall unions has been completed, and the central Jucsu vote counting is currently underway.

Chief Election Commissioner Professor Moniruzzaman said: “The number of polling officers has been increased for the central Jucsu vote counting. We expect to announce the results by tonight.”

The election recorded a total of 11,743 registered voters, with an approximate turnout of 67–68%. A total of 177 candidates contested for 25 central Jucsu posts, including nine candidates for vice-president (VP) and eight for general secretary (GS).

In the 10 female dormitories, 59 posts had no candidates, while 67 posts had only one candidate each, leaving only 24 posts contested. Among the 21 university halls, candidates in two halls were elected unopposed.