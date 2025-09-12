Friday, September 12, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
‘Unprecedented’ Jucsu election workload draws VC’s support for JU staff

'From the university to the national level, we want to bring back democracy,' he says

Jahangirnagar University Vice-Chancellor Professor Kamrul Ahsan addresses staff at the Jucsu election commission office, acknowledging their unprecedented workload and pledging support for the ongoing vote counting on Friday, September 12, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 09:10 PM

Jahangirnagar University Vice Chancellor Professor Kamrul Ahsan has acknowledged the workload faced by those involved in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election, describing it as “unprecedented” and likely to be recorded in the university’s history.

Speaking at the university election commission office on Friday around 6pm, he assured that any requirements of the election commission would be met and expressed support for the staff working under “strenuous” conditions.

The vice chancellor added, “Counting by machine was suspended following a complaint. As promised in July, the restoration of democracy has begun through universities.”

He further said: "Ducsu has been completed; now it is Jucsu’s turn. Through this, the people’s aspiration of ’24 will be fulfilled. I believe you are putting in extra effort from that spirit.”

“As Jucsu president, I am nearby. I cannot perform any physical task for you, but I stand by you in heart. The blood spilled in July has not yet dried; it was given to rebuild Bangladesh and restore democracy,” the VC added.

“From the university to the national level, we want to bring back democracy. I hope the support you have given earlier will continue,” he concluded.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jucsu election
