Friday, September 12, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jucsu polls: Teacher’s death sparks call for OMR vote counting

With this analogue system, the counting will not end even in three days, says the returning officer

Nawab Faizunnesa Hall Returning Officer Sultana Akter speaks at a press conference in front of the Jucsu election commission office, announcing her refusal to join the manual vote counting process on Friday, September 12, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 06:30 PM

Sultana Akter, the returning officer for Nawab Faizunnesa Hall, announced on Friday that she will not participate in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election vote counting unless the process is conducted using the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) method.

Speaking at a press conference in front of the Jucsu election commission office at 5pm, she said: “The administration is responsible for the death of my colleague, Fine Arts teacher Jannatul Ferdous. If the counting had been done by machine, perhaps we would not have lost her.”

She added: “For the past three days, we have been working under inhuman conditions. Do we not have families? Are we not physically and mentally exhausted? The death of the Fine Arts teacher has devastated her colleagues, many of whom are also returning and polling officers. How are they supposed to continue their duties now? With this analogue system, the counting will not end even in three days. We are teachers, and we can no longer accept this.”

Meanwhile, counting of votes for the Jucsu and hall union elections continued at the university’s Senate Hall even after Friday’s Jum’ah prayers.

According to the latest information, counting has been completed in 19 out of 21 hall union centres, with three still pending. The central Jucsu vote counting has not yet begun.

Dr Lutful Elahi, a member of the Jucsu election commission, said: “We are working at full pace, with only three halls left to finish. Once these are done, we will begin counting for the central Jucsu. We have increased the number of counting tables.”

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jucsu election
Read More

Janaza of JU teacher Jannatul Ferdous held

Jucsu vote counting delayed, result uncertain as hall tallies continue

Jucsu election results expected between 8pm and 10pm

JU teacher dies while on Jucsu polls duty

Vote counting in Jucsu elections underway with no clear end in sight

Vote counting begins for Jucsu, hall union polls

Latest News

Most vegetables selling above 80 in Dhaka kitchen markets

Janaza of JU teacher Jannatul Ferdous held

Howe says Isak relationship was 'difficult' before Liverpool move

Liverpool's Slot urges patience with 'best striker' Isak

Jucsu vote counting delayed, result uncertain as hall tallies continue

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x