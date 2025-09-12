Jucsu polls: Teacher’s death sparks call for OMR vote counting

Sultana Akter, the returning officer for Nawab Faizunnesa Hall, announced on Friday that she will not participate in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election vote counting unless the process is conducted using the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) method.

Speaking at a press conference in front of the Jucsu election commission office at 5pm, she said: “The administration is responsible for the death of my colleague, Fine Arts teacher Jannatul Ferdous. If the counting had been done by machine, perhaps we would not have lost her.”

She added: “For the past three days, we have been working under inhuman conditions. Do we not have families? Are we not physically and mentally exhausted? The death of the Fine Arts teacher has devastated her colleagues, many of whom are also returning and polling officers. How are they supposed to continue their duties now? With this analogue system, the counting will not end even in three days. We are teachers, and we can no longer accept this.”

Meanwhile, counting of votes for the Jucsu and hall union elections continued at the university’s Senate Hall even after Friday’s Jum’ah prayers.

According to the latest information, counting has been completed in 19 out of 21 hall union centres, with three still pending. The central Jucsu vote counting has not yet begun.

Dr Lutful Elahi, a member of the Jucsu election commission, said: “We are working at full pace, with only three halls left to finish. Once these are done, we will begin counting for the central Jucsu. We have increased the number of counting tables.”