Dhaka Tribune
Jucsu vote counting delayed, result uncertain as hall tallies continue

The number of counting tables has been increased, says Professor Lutful Elahi, a member of the Jucsu election commission

Ballot counting for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections continues, with three halls still pending, on Friday, September 12, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 12 Sep 2025, 06:03 PM

In the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election, vote counting for the hall unions has not yet been completed, with three halls still remaining.

Only after these are finished will the counting for the central union begin, raising concerns about whether the results can be announced by Friday night.

Professor Lutful Elahi, a member of the Jucsu election commission, said: "Three halls are still left to be counted. Once those are done, we will begin counting for the central union.”

He added, “We cannot say when it will be completed, but the results will be published once the process is finished. The number of counting tables has been increased.”

Meanwhile, students expressed concern that each voter cast 25 votes for the central union and 15 for the hall union. It has already taken a full day to count the 15 hall votes. They fear it will take even longer to complete the counting of 25 central votes per student, making it uncertain whether the results will be declared on Friday.

Polling for the Jucsu election took place throughout Thursday. Although five panels boycotted the election, voting was completed without clashes.

Controversy, however, over ballot papers and OMR machines led to a decision to conduct manual counting, causing significant delays. Initially, results were expected by Friday afternoon, but uncertainty deepened when Jannatul Ferdous, an assistant professor in the Department of Fine Art, passed away Friday morning while counting was underway.

Jahangirnagar University (JU)
