Vote counting begins for Jucsu, hall union polls

Vote counting has begun for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections.

The process started around 10:15pm on Wednesday in the university’s Senate Hall, after ballot boxes from all 21 residential halls were brought there following day-long polling.

Voting ran from 9am to 5pm, with students who were still in line allowed to cast their ballots after the deadline.

Professor AKM Rashidul Alam, member secretary of the Jucsu Election Commission, said counting may continue overnight, with results expected by Friday morning.

A total of 11,919 students were eligible to vote, with 177 candidates contesting 25 posts. Eight panels, backed by Chhatra Shibir, Chhatra Dal, and independent students, participated. However, four panels—including those backed by Chhatra Dal and leftist groups—boycotted the polls, citing allegations of irregularities