Chhatra Dal protests at JU, alleges ballot stuffing in Jucsu polls

After boycotting the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections, Chhatra Dal brought out a protest procession on campus Thursday night.

The procession began around 9:15pm in front of the university’s new Arts Building, moved past the Jucsu Election Commission office, and ended at the transport yard.

A Chhatra Dal leader at the university alleged that 15,000–17,000 ballot papers had been printed against a voter list of only 12,000. He claimed a Jamaat leader was behind the printing, and that extra ballots were supplied to Shibir and female student groups through polling agents, who later carried out vote rigging.

He also alleged that their polling agents were not allowed to enter voting centres for two hours, and that no agents were permitted inside female halls. In Jahanara Imam Hall, Fazilatunnesa Hall, Rokeya Hall, and Kabi Nazrul Hall, mobs prevented agents from entering—allegedly with the backing of some university teachers. “We boycotted the election due to these irregularities,” he said.

This year’s Jucsu election had a total of 11,919 registered voters. As many as 177 candidates contested for 25 posts. Eight panels—backed by leftist student groups, Shibir, Chhatra Dal, and independents—took part in the polls. However, five panels, including those supported by Chhatra Dal and leftists, boycotted the election citing irregularities.