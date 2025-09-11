Jucsu elections: Results to be announced Friday

The vote count for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections is underway, with results expected on Friday.

Polling ended Thursday after a day-long voting process across 21 halls, with ballot boxes now secured in the university’s Senate Hall. Voting, which began at 8am, continued until 5pm, and the counting of votes is currently in progress.

The member secretary of the Jucsu Election Commission said votes were being counted manually and the process may continue until Friday morning.

To prevent any untoward incidents, at least 1,500 law enforcement personnel have been deployed at key points across the campus, the member secretary added.

A total of 11,919 students were eligible to vote in this election, with 177 candidates contesting 25 positions. Eight panels, backed by Chhatra Shibir, Chhatra Dal, and independent students, participated. However, four panels—including those backed by Chhatra Dal and leftist groups—boycotted the election, citing allegations of irregularities.