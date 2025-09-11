Thursday, September 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jucsu elections: Results to be announced Friday

To prevent any untoward incidents, at least 1,500 members of law enforcement have been deployed at key points across the campus

Students cast their votes at Jahangirnagar University during the Jucsu elections on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 10:00 PM

The vote count for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections is underway, with results expected on Friday.

Polling ended Thursday after a day-long voting process across 21 halls, with ballot boxes now secured in the university’s Senate Hall. Voting, which began at 8am, continued until 5pm, and the counting of votes is currently in progress.

The member secretary of the Jucsu Election Commission said votes were being counted manually and the process may continue until Friday morning.

To prevent any untoward incidents, at least 1,500 law enforcement personnel have been deployed at key points across the campus, the member secretary added.

A total of 11,919 students were eligible to vote in this election, with 177 candidates contesting 25 positions. Eight panels, backed by Chhatra Shibir, Chhatra Dal, and independent students, participated. However, four panels—including those backed by Chhatra Dal and leftist groups—boycotted the election, citing allegations of irregularities.

Topics:

ElectionJahangirnagar University (JU)
Read More

Four more panels boycott Jucsu elections

'Stood in line for 20 minutes, only to find my vote had already been cast'

Pro-BNP teachers boycott Jucsu polls, leave polling centers

Jucsu polls: Shompritir Oikya cites bias, irregularities

Salahuddin warns of election challenges for lack of consensus

Jucsu: Voting resumes at Hall No 15

Latest News

EC transfers 49 officials, reassigns senior positions

RMG workers removed from Kuril after 6hrs standoff

20 injured in Chhatra Dal-Shibir clash over dominance in Barisal

Novartis Bangladesh is Now Nevian Lifescience

‘Match should go on’: SC rejects plea to stop India-Pakistan Asia Cup match

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x