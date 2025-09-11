Thursday, September 11, 2025

Four more panels boycott Jucsu elections

Candidates have alleged that polling agents faced obstacles

Jucsu election candidates hold a press conference at the university transport yard to announce their boycott, citing alleged irregularities on Thursday. September 11, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 09:27 PM

Citing allegations of irregularities and vote rigging, four panels—Shompritir Oikya, Songsoptok Parishad, Shadhin Aongikar Parishad, and a partial panel of Socialist Students’ Front—have boycotted the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election.

The announcement came Thursday evening at a press conference in front of the university’s transport yard.

 The panels’ candidates alleged obstacles faced by polling agents, the entry of male candidates into female dormitories, and the absence of voter photographs on lists, among other complaints.

Shoron Ehsan, general secretary candidate from Shompritir Oikya, said: “Violating election rules, Shibir activists were distributing leaflets of a particular panel inside several dormitories, especially in female halls.”

A total of eight panels are contesting the Jucsu polls.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jucsu election
