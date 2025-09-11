Jucsu polls: Shompritir Oikya cites bias, irregularities

The Shompritir Oikya panel, supported by a faction of the Bangladesh Union, has declared no confidence in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections, citing widespread irregularities and alleged bias by the Election Commission.

In a written statement, VP candidate Sharan Ahsan claimed the polls were mismanaged, accusing the commission of eroding students’ trust from the outset by “unjustly cancelling” the nomination of fellow candidate Amartya Roy.

He also alleged harassment of polling agents, ballot inconsistencies, and the distribution of campaign slips by Islami Chhatra Shibir members in several halls.

“This election is fraught with irregularities. We can no longer place our trust in this Election Commission,” Sharan said.