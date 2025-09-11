Thursday, September 11, 2025

Jucsu polls: Shompritir Oikya cites bias, irregularities

VP candidate Sharan Ahsan said the polls were not being conducted properly

Members of the Shompritir Oikya panel announce their rejection of the Jucsu and hall union elections on Thursday. September 11, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 06:15 PM

 

The Shompritir Oikya panel, supported by a faction of the Bangladesh Union, has declared no confidence in the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) and hall union elections, citing widespread irregularities and alleged bias by the Election Commission.

In a written statement, VP candidate Sharan Ahsan claimed the polls were mismanaged, accusing the commission of eroding students’ trust from the outset by “unjustly cancelling” the nomination of fellow candidate Amartya Roy.

He also alleged harassment of polling agents, ballot inconsistencies, and the distribution of campaign slips by Islami Chhatra Shibir members in several halls.

“This election is fraught with irregularities. We can no longer place our trust in this Election Commission,” Sharan said.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jucsu election
