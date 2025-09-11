Jucsu: Voting resumes at Hall No 15

Voting at Jahangirnagar University’s Hall No 15 (formerly Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall) resumed around 1:30pm on Thursday, two hours after being suspended over allegations of vote rigging in the Jucsu elections.

Students alleged that polling was halted around 12pm after Sheikh Sadi Hasan, a VP candidate backed by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), along with 7–8 activists, stormed the centre and forced female candidates out.

Chief Election Commissioner Prof Maniruzzaman said voting was suspended in response to protests from other candidates following the incident.

Balloting for the long-awaited Jucsu polls began at 9am and is scheduled to continue until 5pm.