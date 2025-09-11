Thursday, September 11, 2025

Jucsu: Voting resumes at Hall No 15

Students said that polling was halted around 12pm

Voting in the Jucsu election began at 9am, and the final hours of polling are now underway. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/ Dhaka Tribune
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 04:55 PM

Voting at Jahangirnagar University’s Hall No 15 (formerly Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall) resumed around 1:30pm on Thursday, two hours after being suspended over allegations of vote rigging in the Jucsu elections.

Students alleged that polling was halted around 12pm after Sheikh Sadi Hasan, a VP candidate backed by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), along with 7–8 activists, stormed the centre and forced female candidates out.

Chief Election Commissioner Prof Maniruzzaman said voting was suspended in response to protests from other candidates following the incident.

Balloting for the long-awaited Jucsu polls began at 9am and is scheduled to continue until 5pm.

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)Jucsu election
