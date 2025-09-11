Jucsu: Ballots supplied by Jamaat-linked firm, alleges Chhatra Dal VP candidate

The Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election has sparked controversy, with the Chhatra Dal–backed panel alleging that the Election Commission relied on ballot papers and OMR counting machines supplied by a Jamaat-e-Islami–affiliated company.

Chhatra Dal–backed panel raised the allegations at a press conference on Thursday at the guest room of Maulana Bhashani Hall.

Chhatra Dal–backed VP candidate Md Sheikh Sadi Hasan said: “Since announcing our panel, we have been campaigning with hopes for a free and fair election. Just as general students began showing overwhelming support, we discovered on social media, on the night before polling, that the Election Commission procured ballot papers and OMR counting machines from a little-known company linked to Jamaat-e-Islami, bypassing proper procedures.”

He further alleged that the commission initially planned to count votes via OMR machines “to engineer victory for Shibir’s panel,” but later reversed the decision under pressure from teachers and students, opting for manual counting instead. However, Hasan claimed the ballots themselves were still supplied by the same company.

“This raises concerns that Shibir could obtain identical ballot papers through their own company and manipulate results. When we demanded fresh ballots, the commission refused, insisting on using those supplied by the Jamaat-linked company,” he said, condemning the move as biased.

Hasan added that Jamaat-Shibir activists were reportedly gathering near campus, creating fear among students. “If such the situation continues, non-residential students may be discouraged from voting. This election belongs to the students, and we cannot understand why Jamaat activists are present outside the gates,” he said.