Sunday, September 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Jucsu VP candidate Amartya Roy disqualified

Amartya, a student Archaeology dept had been contesting from the “Sompriti Oikko” panel

File image of Amartya Roy. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 06 Sep 2025, 11:06 PM

Jahangirnagar University authorities have disqualified Amartya Roy, a vice-president (VP) candidate in the upcoming Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election.

According to a notice published on the Jucsu website on Saturday afternoon, his candidature was cancelled following a decision of the university authorities.

The notice stated that under Sections 4 and 8 of the Jucsu constitution, Amartya (Reg No-46984) was deemed ineligible to be a voter or candidate. His name has been withdrawn from both the voter and candidate lists.

Section 4: Only regular students within the specified timeframe can be voters or candidates.
Section 8: Any student without regular enrolment will be excluded from the voter and candidate lists.

Amartya, a student of the 2017–18 academic session in the Department of Archaeology and a resident of AFM Kamaluddin Hall, had been contesting from the “Sompriti Oikko” panel. He had been campaigning since the start of the election race.

The “Sompriti Oikko” panel was announced on August 29. Other candidates in the race are Sharan Ahsan, a student of Drama and Dramatics and former president of Jahangirnagar Cultural Alliance, for the post of general secretary; Nur-e-Tamim Srot of Anthropology, president of Jahir Rayhan Film Society, for assistant general secretary (Male); and Faria Zaman Nicky, general secretary of Jahangirnagar Photography Society, for assistant general secretary (Female).

 

Topics:

Jahangirnagar University (JU)
Read More

Shompritir Oikko panel terms Amartya’s disqualification 'illegal'

Jucsu polls: Nepali student Aabid Hussain in the race

From memes to music: Creative strategies fuel Jucsu race

JU signs MoU with Southeast Bank

JU suspends exams for 3 days ahead of Jucsu election

JU students seize 28 Rajdhani buses after classmate allegedly pushed off

Latest News

RU Chhatra Dal announces panel for Rucsu

Bangladesh’s August PMI records slower expansion rate

Daraz Bangladesh marks 10 years of e-commerce excellence with 9.9 Anniversary Mega Sale

Highway blockade in Brahmanbaria over constituency boundary dispute

Inflation dips to 8.29% in August

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x