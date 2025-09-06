Jucsu VP candidate Amartya Roy disqualified

Jahangirnagar University authorities have disqualified Amartya Roy, a vice-president (VP) candidate in the upcoming Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election.

According to a notice published on the Jucsu website on Saturday afternoon, his candidature was cancelled following a decision of the university authorities.

The notice stated that under Sections 4 and 8 of the Jucsu constitution, Amartya (Reg No-46984) was deemed ineligible to be a voter or candidate. His name has been withdrawn from both the voter and candidate lists.

Section 4: Only regular students within the specified timeframe can be voters or candidates.

Section 8: Any student without regular enrolment will be excluded from the voter and candidate lists.

Amartya, a student of the 2017–18 academic session in the Department of Archaeology and a resident of AFM Kamaluddin Hall, had been contesting from the “Sompriti Oikko” panel. He had been campaigning since the start of the election race.

The “Sompriti Oikko” panel was announced on August 29. Other candidates in the race are Sharan Ahsan, a student of Drama and Dramatics and former president of Jahangirnagar Cultural Alliance, for the post of general secretary; Nur-e-Tamim Srot of Anthropology, president of Jahir Rayhan Film Society, for assistant general secretary (Male); and Faria Zaman Nicky, general secretary of Jahangirnagar Photography Society, for assistant general secretary (Female).