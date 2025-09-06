Jucsu polls: Nepali student Aabid Hussain in the race

For the first time in the history of elections to the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu), a foreign student has entered the race. Nepali national Aabid Hussain, a student of the Department of Pharmacy and a resident of Rabindranath Tagore Hall, is contesting independently for the post of Secretary of Social Services and Human Resource Development.

Aabid, hailing from the Bara district of Nepal, expressed his vision of focusing on skill development alongside obtaining academic degrees.

“Many graduates remain unemployed because they lack skills. Training for IELTS, GRE, and similar courses could be organized under Jucsu, so students won’t have to spend extra outside. If needed, funds could also be raised for underprivileged students,” he said.

He emphasized turning students into skilled human resources, promoting digital platforms for voluntary blood donation, and ensuring campus safety. “JU should not turn into an eco-park on holidays,” he added.

According to the final list, a total of eight candidates are competing for the position. Campaigning will continue until midnight on 9 September, while polling is scheduled for 11 September from 9 am to 5 pm. Results will be announced from the Senate Hall after counting.