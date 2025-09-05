From memes to music: Creative strategies fuel Jucsu race

With the long-awaited Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election approaching, candidates have intensified their campaigns across the campus. From academic buildings to residential halls and open spaces, face-to-face campaigning is in full swing.

Candidates are sharing their manifestos, directly engaging with students, and seeking support, creating a festive atmosphere across the university.

At the same time, social media-based campaigning has added a new dimension to the election. Instead of traditional wall posters, banners, or leaflets, candidates are now using videos, memes, photocards, and songs to capture voters’ attention. With posters banned on campus under the electoral code of conduct, contestants are increasingly relying on digital strategies.

Independent candidate Muhammad Mahadi, contesting for the post of executive member with ballot number 14, has drawn notice by distributing leaflets designed in the style of US dollar bills—an innovative move that has caught the eye of many.

Chhatra Dal-backed VP candidate Sheikh Sadi used footballer jerseys on Facebook to promote his ballot, while Jahid Hasan Khan released a video of juniors singing his campaign song.

The Chhatra Shibir-backed “Somonnito Shikkharthi Jote” panel has been posting campaign videos on their official page using lyricist Apel Mahmud’s songs. They are also releasing a series of cinematic-style videos with background music.

Other panels are also active online. The Bagchas-backed “Shikkharthi Oikko Forum” has released a cinematic video introducing candidates one by one with their names, positions, and ballot numbers.

The “Shompritir Oikko” panel—backed by a faction of Bangladesh Chhatra Union (Adri-Orko), Jahangirnagar Cultural Alliance, and the Indigenous Students’ Association—and the “Songsoptok Parishad” panel—backed by another faction of Chhatra Union (Imon-Tanjim) and the Socialist Students’ Front—are regularly sharing campaign activities through photos, photocards, and videos.

According to experts, while such multi-dimensional campaigns are innovative and appealing to young voters, traditional on-the-ground campaigning is still expected to play the decisive role on election day.

Departmental votes may shape the equation

Candidates believe that departmental votes could play a key role in determining the final outcome of the central election.

Each department currently has 300–400 active students across five batches, most of whom personally know their departmental candidates. As a result, candidates expect strong support from their “home ground.”

Sharan Ahsan, GS candidate from the “Shompritir Oikko” panel and a student of the Department of Drama and Dramatics, said: “Departmental votes are definitely important. One’s own department can serve as a strong base that significantly boosts chances of victory.”

Similarly, Abdur Rasid Jitu, VP candidate from the “Independent Students’ Alliance” (Jitu-Shakil panel) and a student of the Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture, said: “Departmental votes will certainly have an impact on the overall electoral equation.”

Department-wise candidate distribution

In the Jucsu election, 622 valid candidates are contesting for 25 central positions and 315 hall union posts.

Analysis of the candidate list shows that the Department of English tops the chart with 39 candidates. Close behind, 37 candidates are from Government and Politics. Bengali, Anthropology, and Drama & Dramatics each have 32 candidates, followed by Philosophy with 31, International Relations with 28, and Geography & Environment with 23 candidates.