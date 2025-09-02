Jucsu polls: Four-point demand placed by candidates

Candidates for the upcoming Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election have placed a four-point demand before the Election Commission, including the cancellation of all final examinations across departments during the election period and relaxation in tutorials and assignments.

They raised the demands at a meeting with the Election Commission held at the Zahir Raihan Auditorium.

According to the candidates, holding classes and exams during the election would disrupt campaigning.

They, therefore, demanded that all final exams be cancelled and that flexibility be introduced in tutorials and assignments.

Their other demands include:

Allowing students whose names are on the final candidate list to vote with their hall ID, library card, or student ID without requiring clearance

Keeping classes open the day before the election

Relaxing restrictions on assemblies to allow candidates to organize cultural programs and debates.

Election Commission member Professor Mafruhi Sattar said: “The candidates’ demands are under our consideration. The commission is planning to recommend the suspension of exams on election day and the two preceding days. The decision on the fourth demand will be taken after a commission meeting.”