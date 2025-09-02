Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Jucsu polls: Four-point demand placed by candidates

According to candidates, holding classes and exams during the election would disrupt campaigning

Candidates of Jucsu election raised four-point demands at a  meeting with Election Commission held at the Zahir Raihan Auditorium. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Sep 2025, 11:38 AM

Candidates for the upcoming Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (Jucsu) election have placed a four-point demand before the Election Commission, including the cancellation of all final examinations across departments during the election period and relaxation in tutorials and assignments.

They raised the demands at a meeting with the Election Commission held at the Zahir Raihan Auditorium.

According to the candidates, holding classes and exams during the election would disrupt campaigning.

They, therefore, demanded that all final exams be cancelled and that flexibility be introduced in tutorials and assignments.

Their other demands include:

  • Allowing students whose names are on the final candidate list to vote with their hall ID, library card, or student ID without requiring clearance
  • Keeping classes open the day before the election
  • Relaxing restrictions on assemblies to allow candidates to organize cultural programs and debates. 

Election Commission member Professor Mafruhi Sattar said: “The candidates’ demands are under our consideration. The commission is planning to recommend the suspension of exams on election day and the two preceding days. The decision on the fourth demand will be taken after a commission meeting.”

